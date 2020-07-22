ESPN Analyst: It Would Be ‘Asinine’ For Top Draft Picks To Play In Spring

One of the major issues with a potential spring season in college football involves players who are projected top picks in the NFL Draft.

Given the risk of injury, it wouldn’t make sense for guys like Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields to play in the second semester of this year when they are already locked in to being high selections in the 2021 NFL Draft. If the season gets moved to the spring, we’d several premier draft prospects to sit out.

On Get Up! this morning, ESPN’s Marcus Spears addressed this issue. The LSU alum and NFL veteran called it “asinine” for players of Lawrence and Fields’ caliber to take part in spring college football.

“The other caveat that people aren’t talking about, the spring time is a big time for the NFL evaluation process on these prospects as well,” Spears said. “When we get into the conversation about top draft picks playing if there’s a spring season, that would be asinine for those guys to play.”

Taking it one step further, Spears argued that if he were the head coach of a major draft prospect, he would actively discourage them from playing in the spring, because persuading them to take the field would be a “disservice” to the player.

“Even if I was Dabo Swinney, if I was any coach with a top prospect on my team, and we were talking about playing in the spring and I knew these guys were gonna be top 10 draft picks, I would do them a disservice if I tried to get them to play,” Spears said.

With 10 days left in the month of July, time is ticking for conference and school administrators to make decisions on the 2020 college football season. Already, the Big Ten and Pac-12 have said they will play conference-only schedules if football is on.

The other three Power 5 conferences are still evaluating their options with August on the horizon.