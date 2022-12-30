ESPN Analyst Names Best Coach In College Football

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs shake hands after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

During an appearance on ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max," SEC analyst Peter Burns unveiled his pick for the best coach in college football.

Burns believes Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has cemented his status as the best coach in college football right now.

"Kirby Smart is the best coach in college football," Burns said. "There's a difference in the way he coaches this team. I've been there for the first couple of practices in Athens. He was almost too anxious at first. Every time I see footage behind the scenes and you talk to guys, the temperature there is lower in Athens. He's comfortable and finding out what it takes to be a coach."

Burns then made a bold comment about Smart's future at Georgia.

"I think he goes on a run and I don't think it's out of the question for him to catch Nick Saban with seven titles by the end of his career."

If Smart is going to catch up to Saban in this department, he'll want to lead Georgia to back-to-back national titles this season.

Georgia will have to defeat Ohio State and the winner of the Michigan-TCU game in order to successfully defend its title.