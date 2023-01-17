ESPN Analyst Names Best College Program Of Last 20 Years

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: The National Championship trophy is displayed after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It doesn't take a complex model for college football fans to know Alabama has dominated college football this century.

The Crimson Tide have won six national championships since appointing Nick Saban as head coach in 2007. They notched double-digit victories in each of the last 15 seasons, disappointing by only going 11-2 in 2022.

Given Alabama's long-running success, it's hardly surprising to see the program top a list of the sport's best teams.

ESPN's Bill Connelly applied his SP+ rating to an average barometer of success over the last 20 years. Alabama ranks first, with six other SEC teams in the top 10.

Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia, and LSU are the next top programs.

Going 33-30 from 2003 to 2007 wasn't enough to drag down Alabama's score. The Crimson Tide still placed comfortably ahead of the Buckeyes, who haven't suffered more than two losses in a season since 2011.

Alabama remains a constant in college football, but onlookers may wonder if that will remain true over the next 20 years.

Saban's squad are no longer kings of the SEC. Former Alabama defensive coordinator Kirby Smart seized the throne by leading Georgia to back-to-back national championships.

Alabama also will eventually need a succession plan for the 71-year-old Saban.

For now, Alabama will enter the 2023 season on a short list of title contenders with the nation's top-ranked recruiting class.