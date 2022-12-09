ESPN Analyst Names Biggest Heisman Trophy Snub

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 10: Former American football quarterback Greg McElroy attends the ESPN College Football Playoffs Night of Champions at Centennial Hall on January 10, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for ESPN)

The winner of this year's Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy is frustrated that one particular quarterback isn't a finalist for the award.

McElroy believes Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was snubbed. The talented signal-caller finished this season with 3,135 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions.

“Hendon Hooker was the reason why Tennessee made this massive leap this year,” McElroy said. “And the fact that his performance was not rewarded with a trip to New York is absurd. He got hurt in heartbreaking fashion, gutting it out for his team. The guy’s a phenomenal leader.”

McElroy added that it's a travesty Hooker won't be at Saturday's ceremony.

"It’s a travesty he’s not in New York. He deserves it, the Tennessee program deserves."

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner will be announced at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Georgia's Stetson Bennett, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and USC's Caleb Williams are the four finalists for the award.