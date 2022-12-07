ESPN Analyst Names Perfect Landing Spot For Top Transfer Quarterback

STILLWATER, OK - OCTOBER 19: Quarterback Spencer Sanders #3 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys looks downfield as he rolls to the outside against the Baylor University Bears in the middle of the second quarter on October 19, 2019 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Baylor's record was 7-0 after the 45-27 road win. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, it was announced that Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders intends to enter his name in the transfer portal. He should have several suitors this offseason.

During an appearance on "Next Round Live," ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill shared his thoughts on Sanders' future.

Luginbill believes Auburn makes a lot of sense for Sanders.

“When you marry Spencer Sanders and that skillset, and what we saw in the past from Hugh Freeze’s iterations with what we saw from Malik Willis and even though it’s a one and done-type scenario, what if it helps you get off the mat, right,” Luginbill said. “What if it helps you accelerate the improvement of the program, generate momentum with the program? I like that marriage of the offensive identity and the skillset and a guy that’s played a lot of football, been highly successful.”

Sanders would give Auburn a quarterback capable of competing at a high level next fall. He would also make the transition process a lot easier for Hugh Freeze.

In 2021, Sanders had 2,642 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

We'll see if Auburn pursues Sanders this offseason.