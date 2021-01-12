ESPN Analyst Ranks 7 Most-Dominant Teams Of All-Time

On Monday night, Alabama dominated Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national title game en route to a 52-24 win.

The Crimson Tide were the best team in college football all season long. Of course, after winning the title on Monday night, analysts around the country started asking the same question: was that the best team in college football history?

Last season, LSU torched the SEC and put together one of the best seasons of all time. Some think this year’s Alabama team is better than 2019 LSU – which many thought was the best team of all time.

It’s a subjective question, one that could be answered a hundred different ways. ESPN’s Bill Connelly did his best to answer which college football team was thee most dominant of all time – using statistics.

According to Connelly’s model, the 2020 Alabama Crimson Tide are the best team ever.

Every other team on the list is from 1974 or earlier, when the disparity between the best teams and even middle tier teams provided a massive gulf.

It’s notable that the 2019 LSU team is not on the list, nor is any other Nick Saban-coached Alabama team.

This year’s Alabama team dominated the awards circuit with wide receiver DeVonta Smith leading the way. Smith brought home the Heisman Trophy, along with several other awards.

Quarterback Mac Jones took home quarterback of the year honors, while several Alabama offensive lineman won awards in their respective categories as well.

This might be Nick Saban’s best Alabama team ever – and the best team ever.