ESPN Analyst Releases His Week 11 Score Predictions

Week 11 of the college football season is here. It is going to look a lot different than we thought it would, that’s for sure.

There have been multiple postponements in the SEC, and Ohio State-Maryland in the Big Ten was cancelled. All of these changes are due to COVID-19.

As a result, what was already a rather uninspiring week of games on paper has gotten even weaker. In the past though, we’ve seen chaos erupt on weekends that seem like they’ll be uneventful, so maybe Week 11 will surprise some people.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly has released his score predictions for this weekend, using his famous SP+ formula. Here’s what he has for the high-profile matchups.

No. 2 Notre Dame 36, Boston College 21

No. 13 Wisconsin 31, Michigan 21

Virginia Tech 31, No. 9 Miami 28

No. 6 Florida 40, Arkansas 18

No. 10 Indiana 28, Michigan State 21

No. 11 Oregon 36, Washington State 25

You can find all of Connelly's Week 11 score predictions below:

