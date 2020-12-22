ESPN Analyst Releases Score Predictions For College Football Playoff Semifinals

The semifinal matchups for the College Football Playoff are set. Alabama will face Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl, while Ohio State and Clemson square off in the Sugar Bowl.

Ahead of the two big games, ESPN analyst Bill Connelly has made his predictions. Using his SP+ prediction model, Connelly is projecting Alabama and Clemson to win their games.

Connelly has Alabama convincingly beating Notre Dame 37-24. He gives the Crimson Tide a 78-percent chance of winning the game.

As for the Sugar Bowl, Connelly has Clemson beating Ohio State in a close one, 31-29. The Tigers win in 54-percent of Connelly’s projections.

WELP, guess it's already time for … SP+ BOWL PICKS. What happens when your ratings are based on intra-conference matchups and you've got almost no connectivity among teams? LET'S FIND OUT TOGETHER. pic.twitter.com/SbsMY80JMe — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 21, 2020

The Alabama-Notre Dame game would certainly be a lot closer than what most are expecting it will be. Alabama has been averaging 50 points a game this year while the Fighting Irish just got crushed by Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.

As for Clemson-Ohio State, we’re getting a rematch of last year’s Fiesta Bowl and one more big matchup between Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. Those two quarterbacks put on a great show in last year’s matchup, with Clemson ultimately getting the win.

Both outcomes are pretty in line with what most people are expecting given how the four teams performed in their respective conference championship games. The only real controversy right now is the score predictions.

Will we see another Alabama-Clemson matchup for the national championship?