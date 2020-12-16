College football championship week is here, and we’re close to finalizing this year’s Playoff matchups and the bowl season schedule.

With conference championship games on deck, the four College Football Playoff teams are Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State. If the chalk holds this weekend, that will be the actual foursome when the committee makes its picks on Sunday.

There’s always the possibility of chaos, but ESPN’s Bill Connelly doesn’t see it happening. At least, his SP+ formula thinks the favorites will win on Friday and Saturday.

Below are Connelly’s score predictions for the Power 5 title games as well as the rest of the action this weekend.

Pac-12 Championship Game: USC 33, Oregon 28

Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State 34, Northwestern 16

Big 12 Championship Game: Oklahoma 32, Iowa State 28

ACC Championship Game: Clemson 32, Notre Dame 26

SEC Championship Game: Alabama 37, Florida 27

🔥 WEEK 16 SP+ PICKS 🔥 * 13 of 22 games projected within 1 score!

* Oregon: 40% chance of becoming a 4-2 conference champ #2020

* Let's get stupid, Ole Miss-LSU

* SP+ is underestimating the CRAP out of Buffalo and Bama (which is scary since Bama's still an easy #1 overall) pic.twitter.com/D1D5DME9l2 — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 16, 2020

If those results play out, we will have top-seeded Alabama taking on No. 4 Notre Dame in one CFP semifinal, with Clemson and Ohio State meeting in the other.

Conference championship week gets underway on Friday.