Kickoff at the College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson is less than 12 hours away.

Final predictions for the title bout between the Tigers are starting to roll in.

ESPN analyst Bill Connelly unveiled his final score prediction this morning. The analyst likes LSU to win by a narrow margin.

I was excited about this matchup when I began writing this, and I’m even more so now. Give me something like 39-36 LSU (I’ll say each team scores a touchdown more than the projection), but wow, could this be a fantastic game.

Connelly’s model, the SP+, likes LSU to win 32-29. ESPN’s Football Power Index, meanwhile, is giving Clemson a 55 percent chance to win. And, finally, Las Vegas has LSU favored by five points.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ESPN.