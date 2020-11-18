The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Analyst Releases Score Predictions For Week 12’s Biggest Games

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields against Penn State.STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 31: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes attempts a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 31, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

College football Week 12 is here, and we’re about to head into the stretch run of the 2020 season. There are several key games on the schedule.

In the Big Ten, we have de facto division championship games featuring Ohio State and Indiana in the East and Wisconsin and Northwestern in the West. Speaking of West, Utah-USC highlights this weekend’s Pac-12 slate.

In the Big 12, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will get together for some Bedlam. It is a relatively quiet week on paper in the ACC and SEC, but quiet is better than nothing, especially considering all the postponements the SEC had last week.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly has released his Week 12 predictions using his famous SP+ formula. Here’s what he has for some of the biggest games.

  • Ohio State 39, Indiana 20
  • Wisconsin 30, Northwestern 15
  • Oklahoma 32, Oklahoma State 26
  • Utah 32, USC 30

All of Connelly’s picks can be found below.

Week 12 of the college football season got underway last night and continues tonight with more MAC-tion.

We will have our staff picks for this weekend out tomorrow.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.