ESPN Analyst Releases Score Predictions For Week 12’s Biggest Games

College football Week 12 is here, and we’re about to head into the stretch run of the 2020 season. There are several key games on the schedule.

In the Big Ten, we have de facto division championship games featuring Ohio State and Indiana in the East and Wisconsin and Northwestern in the West. Speaking of West, Utah-USC highlights this weekend’s Pac-12 slate.

In the Big 12, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will get together for some Bedlam. It is a relatively quiet week on paper in the ACC and SEC, but quiet is better than nothing, especially considering all the postponements the SEC had last week.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly has released his Week 12 predictions using his famous SP+ formula. Here’s what he has for some of the biggest games.

Ohio State 39, Indiana 20

Wisconsin 30, Northwestern 15

Oklahoma 32, Oklahoma State 26

Utah 32, USC 30

All of Connelly’s picks can be found below.

🥶👎 WEEK 12 SP+ PICKS 🙁🥃 * Big games: Oh St 39, Ind 20; Cincy 30, UCF 27; Wisconsin 30, Northwestern 15; OU 32, OSU 26; Utah 32, USC 30

* Already lost an O/U pick by half a point, if you're wondering how this week's gonna go! pic.twitter.com/7ub3ECpvDt — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 18, 2020

Week 12 of the college football season got underway last night and continues tonight with more MAC-tion.

We will have our staff picks for this weekend out tomorrow.