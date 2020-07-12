ESPN Analyst Suggests College Football Playoff Could Be Expanded

With college teams making the decision to restrict their seasons to conference games only, evaluating four teams for the College Football Playoff may be difficult.

But could the altered season open the door for the College Football Playoff finally being expanded? One college football analyst certainly seems to think so.

In an interview with Paul Finebaum this week, ESPN analyst Brad Edwards explained that the limited sample size for games will make evaluating teams a lot harder. He advocated for giving bids to the five Power Five conference champions – since there will likely be no common opponents.

“First of all, you have the factor of a reduced number of games,” Edwards said. “If you’re only playing nine games, and right now I’m making the assumption that everyone in the Power Five leagues would play only nine games… and if it’s a reduced number of games, the more you reduce the sample size, the more difficult it is to draw any firm conclusions based on that sample…

“If you’re to play nine games, or maybe some teams play 10, it’s even more difficult at that point to say that not is team four better than team five but that three is better than five or three is better than six. It seems like if there was ever a year where you should give an automatic berth to the conference champion, this would be it.”

ESPN's Brad Edwards recently explained to @finebaum how conference-only schedules could lead to an expanded College Football Playoff in 2020.https://t.co/8Vrff2wEcu pic.twitter.com/ejk469b93q — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 12, 2020

If ever there was a year for college football to bend the rules on crowning a national champion it would be this one. The Pac-12 and Big Ten have already canceled their non-conference games, which will cut their number of games by a quarter.

Assuming the ACC, Big 12 and SEC follow suit, the selection committee will have a devil of a time evaluating one conference champion over another.

One thing’s for sure: We’d all be happier with an expanded College Football Playoff field. Here’s hoping we’ve found our excuse for implementing one.