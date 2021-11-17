Big Ten legend Joey Galloway has encouraging words for Michigan State fans in light of the recently released College Football Playoff Rankings. Spartan Nation has been up in arms since the CFP committee ranked rival Michigan above Michigan State. The Spartans defeated the Wolverines in their matchup on October 30th.

“If Michigan State wins out, they’ll get in,” Galloway said on ESPN. “[Their ranking] doesn’t matter right now.”

The Wolverines (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) and Spartans (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) come in at No. 6 and No.7, respectively, in the most recent CFP rankings. The committee releases a fresh list each Tuesday. This week, the top seven stayed exactly the same.

Galloway, who starred at Ohio State before playing 16 years in the NFL, calls Michigan State “the leader in the club of [rankings] not mattering.” The ESPN analyst remains confident that if the Spartans win out, they’ll crack the playoff.

Perhaps Galloway’s strongest argument is that Michigan State faces the toughest test–and biggest opportunity–on Saturday. The Spartans visit Columbus to take on fourth-ranked Ohio State. The Buckeyes sit only behind Georgia, Alabama and Oregon in the current playoff ranks.

A win at Ohio State could lock Michigan State into one of the coveted four playoff slots. A loss would undoubtedly knock the Spartans out of contention. OSU and MSU, playing for their destiny, are set to kickoff Saturday at noon ET.