ESPN Analysts Predict Winner Of Georgia vs. Ohio State Game

The College Football Playoff unveiled a captivating semifinal matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State.

While breaking down the Peach Bowl matchup, via Saturday Tradition, most ESPN analysts picked the Bulldogs to stay undefeated in pursuit of back-to-back national titles.

Aside from former Ohio State star Joey Galloway, the entire panel chose Georgia to win.

David Pollack pointed to Georgia's home-field advantage, as the New Year's Eve game takes place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Jesse Palmer said a healthy Jalen Carter will wreak havoc on Ohio State's high-powered offense. The defensive tackle leads the country's premier rushing defense.

Greg McElroy picked the Bulldogs to win "convincingly," but Galloway believes the Buckeyes will prove them all wrong.

Per ESPN's Doug Kezirian, Georgia opened as a 6.5-point favorite. Caesars Sportsbook vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said they're "confident Georgia is the much better team."

Underdog is an unfamiliar role for Ohio State, which was favored in every other game this season. But it's justified given Georgia's dominance and the Big Ten squad's 45-23 home loss to Michigan.

Ohio State can prove the doubters wrong on Saturday, Dec. 31.