ESPN Announces 4 Primetime September College Football Games

Last weekend the college football season officially kicked off with a battle between FCS opponents Austin Peay and Central Arkansas.

The game came down to the final play, with Central Arkansas holding onto a 24-17 lead in the final seconds. It was a great appetizer for the coming season of college football.

Over the next few weeks, fans of the ACC, Big 12 and SEC will get to watch their teams take the field. Sorry to fans of the Big Ten and Pac-12 who will have to cheer for someone else for a few months.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN released its upcoming college football slate. It all starts with a battle between Clemson and Wake Forest on Saturday, September 12.

Here’s the announcement from ESPN.

🏈 BRING ON COLLEGE FOOTBALL 🏈 pic.twitter.com/YdIw03lbKP — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 1, 2020

The full schedule is as follows:

Clemson vs. Wake Forest – September 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech – September 19 (no time announced)

Florida vs. Ole Miss – September 26 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Alabama vs. Missouri – September 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET

The college football season continues this week, but the first Power 5 contests are scheduled for next weekend.

Football fans sat worried about the potential cancellation of the 2020 season for months. However, it looks like it’s “all systems go” for at least the ACC, Big 12 and SEC heading into the fall season.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten is still trying to figure out a potential schedule. Will the Big Ten change course and have a fall season after all?