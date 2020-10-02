ESPN Announces Cancellation Of 2 College Football Bowl Games

We’ve made it a full month into the 2020 college football season, but ESPN has decided that some bowl games just aren’t worth the risk.

According to Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald, ESPN has canceled two college football bowl games this season. The Hawaii Bowl and the Bahamas Bowl are both getting the axe this season. Both games were slated to be played in December.

In an official statement released shortly after, ESPN confirmed the news, citing travel restrictions. Senior vice president of college sports programming & ESPN Events Pete Derzis expressed disappointment that things reached that point.

“We are disappointed that we aren’t able to stage events at these premier destinations this year,” Derzis said. “We are committed to bringing both games back in 2021, and we thank our conference partners, sponsors and the local communities for their ongoing support and understanding.”

The Hawaii Bowl has been around since 2002 and currently features a Mountain West vs. AAC conference tie-in. Last year Hawaii upset BYU 38-35 in Nick Rolovich’s final game to finish 10-5.

The Bahamas Bowl began in 2014 and features the Conference USA vs. Mountain West. In 2019, the Buffalo Bulls got their first-ever bowl win, beating the Charlotte 49ers 31-9.

A bunch of teams will be disappointed to lose their chance at playing a bowl game, especially in beautiful venues like those.

But we knew that some bowl games were going to get the axe with the modified college football schedule.