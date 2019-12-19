ESPN announced today its college football coverage plans for the upcoming bowl season, which begins on Friday. This includes the plans for College GameDay.

The college football pregame show will be making a couple of stops this bowl season.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be broadcasting live from the Fiesta Bowl (No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson) on Saturday, Dec. 28.

The show will take place inside State Farm Stadium:

ESPN’s set presence begins Friday, Dec. 27, and continues through New Year’s Day at four different locations. College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, college football’s premier traveling pregame show, will head to the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, airing on Saturday, Dec. 28 (9 a.m. – noon ET), ahead of ESPN’s coverage of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 16 Memphis) and CFP semifinals. Host Rece Davis will be joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, along with Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica, Gene Wojciechowski, Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor inside State Farm Stadium.

ESPN’s pregame show will then head to the Rose Bowl for New Year’s Day. Wisconsin is set to face Oregon.

The crew will then travel to Pasadena for the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual, airing a special edition on New Year’s Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The GameDay crew and other commentators will also contribute to shows throughout the week, including Get Up, First Take and SportsCenter.

