We’re nearly a week away from the College Football Playoff Semifinals. LSU will battle Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, meanwhile Ohio State and Clemson will clash in the Fiesta Bowl.

ESPN currently has the broadcasting rights for the Playoff, which means both games will air on its network.

In addition to having the main telecast, the ‘Worldwide Leader In Sports’ will have 10 presentations for each game. This includes hometown radio broadcasts, Command Center, DataCenter, Film Room and Skycast.

There will also be a broadcast in Spanish available for the two semifinals.

It’s safe to say that fans won’t have a shortage of options when it comes to watching the game from a different view.

Here’s a full recap of how ESPN will cover these two CFP games:

It's MegaCast Season! 🏈 ESPN to Deliver 10 Presentations for College Football Playoff Semifinals Command Center, Film Room, Skycast, DataCenter and Hometown Radio for all four teams among the offerings! Details: https://t.co/37BVfvVVhy pic.twitter.com/qnuub9ccoH — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 19, 2019

Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge will be in the broadcast booth for the LSU-Oklahoma showdown.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor and Tom Rinaldi will call the Ohio State-Clemson game.

The Peach Bowl will kick off at 4 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. As for the Fiesta Bowl, it is currently scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium.