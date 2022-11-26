Look: ESPN Announces Guest Picker For 'The Game'

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images) Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

ESPN's "College GameDay" is in Columbus this Saturday to preview a crucial matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan.

Pat McAfee revealed who'll be the celebrity guest picker for "The Game" before this morning's show went live.

It turns out former Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk will join the set later this morning.

"With College Football Playoff implications on the line, a Big Ten title opportunity on the line - we're in Columbus, Ohio," McAfee said. "One Columbus man himself, Kirk Herbstreit, looks fantastic. The crowd is ready. It's cold, they're out here ready to rock, and A.J. Hawk - the all-time leading tackler for the Green Bay Packers, a Super Bowl champion, college football national champion right here at Ohio State - will be our guest picker."

McAfee added that former Michigan star Taylor Lewan might make an appearance on "College GameDay" as well.

Hawk had an outstanding career at Ohio State. In addition to winning a BCS national title, he was an All-American and recipient of the Jack Lambert Trophy.

Ohio State fans should be pumped up to see Hawk on the set of "College GameDay" this Saturday.