ESPN Announces Guest Picker For Week 3 College GameDay

Even though College GameDay is a bit different this year due to the current pandemic, the show continues to have guest pickers on to make predictions for the best matchups on the schedule.

Last week, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul was on the show since the crew was at his alma mater for the Clemson-Wake Forest game.

Paul actually predicted one of the biggest upsets in Week 2, picking Louisiana-Lafayette to knock off Iowa State on the road. The Ragin’ Cajuns didn’t let him down, as they steamrolled past the Cyclones.

College GameDay just announced its guest picker for today’s show, saying “The man, the myth, the legend … Bill Murray is our guest picker today!”

Murray is one of the most popular actors of all-time due to his roles in Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day and Rushmore. It’s safe to say ESPN did a great job landing a marquee name for this weekend’s show.

The man, the myth, the legend … Bill Murray is our guest picker today! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/usWXyeYGTN — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 19, 2020

The main game that Murray will have to predict on College GameDay is the ACC showdown between Miami and Louisville. Both programs are coming off thrilling wins in their season openers.

All eyes will be on the two quarterbacks in this game, Malik Cunningham and D’Eriq King.

Cunningham had an impressive performance in Louisville’s season opener, throwing for 343 yards and three touchdowns. As for King, he proved why he was such a hot commodity on the transfer market by totaling 141 passing yards, 83 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.

Fans can watch this weekend’s edition of College GameDay on ESPN.