ESPN Announces New Health Update On Lee Corso

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Lee Corso looks on during the first quarter between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Veteran analyst Lee Corso made his return to ESPN's "College GameDay" earlier this month after dealing with a health scare.

Unfortunately, Corso will once again take a break from "College GameDay."

ESPN announced on Friday that Corso has not traveled with the rest of the "College GameDay" crew due to a health issue.

"Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue," ESPN said in a statement. "Coach Corso is in good spirits, and he hopes to be back on the road with the crew soon."

Corso, 87, said he went to the hospital when he was going through his previous health scare.

The rest of the "College GameDay" crew will do what it can to bring Corso's energy to the set this Saturday for its preview of the Jackson State-Southern game.

We're wishing Lee Corso a full and speedy recovery.