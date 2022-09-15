ESPN Announces New Kickoff Time For National Championship Game

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: The Georgia Bulldogs Marching Band on field prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ESPN will televise this season's College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9 at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

On Thursday, the network revealed an updated start time for the title clash. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, meaning it'll start at 4:30 p.m. local time.

Last year's championship bout between Georgia and Alabama began at 8 p.m. ET. The previous title game between the Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes had an 8:15 p.m. kickoff.

ESPN's announcement is likely welcomed by football fans on the East Coast. With California three hours ahead, there could have been concern about the game starting later than usual.

Instead, the start time moved up a bit.

Last year, ESPN offered 13 different TV, radio, and streaming broadcasts. The network will likely provide plenty of options for this upcoming CFP title game. ESPN will also televise the two semifinal showdowns on New Year's Eve.

Now let's see which two teams will square off for the sport's grandest prize.