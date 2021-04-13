ESPN Announces New NFL Draft TV Series Featuring Kirk Herbstreit

Fans of Kirk Herbstreit typically have to wait until the college football season to see him on the big screen. That’ll change in the coming weeks leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft.
ESPN will soon launch a new series, led by Herbstreit, called QB21 with Kirk Herbstreit. In the new series, Herbstreit sits down with six of the top 2021 NFL Draft quarterback prospects, including: Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Trey Lance, Kyle Trask and Zach Wilson.
“Leading into the 2021 NFL Draft, ESPN’s lead college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit will headline a new ESPN series featuring candid conversations between the five-time Emmy Award-winner and six of the highest-rated quarterbacks in this year’s class,” ESPN announced on Monday.
QB21 with Kirk Herbstreit will span seven episodes and air over four consecutive days, beginning on Saturday, Apr. 17. Each quarterback will receive his own episode. One of the episodes will be a compilation of all six quarterbacks, per ESPN’s press release.
"My goal was to dive into the personal aspect…how they're wired, what makes them tick." – @KirkHerbstreit
Here’s a look at the upcoming QB21 with Kirk Herbstreit schedule, courtesy of ESPN:
- Trevor Lawrence – Saturday, Apr. 17 at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Mac Jones – Saturday, Apr. 17 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Justin Fields – Saturday, Apr. 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Compilation episode – Sunday, Apr. 18 at 2 p.m. ET on ABC
- Kyle Trask – Monday, Apr. 19 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2
- Trey Lance – Monday, Apr. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2
- Zach Wilson – Tuesday, Apr. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2
