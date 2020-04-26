ESPN Apologizes For Graphic Shown During The NFL Draft

ESPN has apologized for a controversial graphic shown during the 2020 NFL Draft over the weekend.

The Worldwide Leader said on Sunday that a graphic shown following the Cincinnati Bengals’ drafting of Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins in the second round was a mistake. Many took issue with the graphic, which detailed Higgins’ mother’s battle with drug addiction.

“It was a mistake and we apologize for it,” ESPN vice president of production Seth Markman told the Washington Post. “We want our draft coverage to personalize players and, where appropriate, acknowledge the obstacles they’ve had to overcome on their journey to the NFL. This graphic lacked proper context.”

@espn this is disgusting on your part, Tee Higgins is enjoying his entrance to the NFL. And y’all have to announce his personal family business, by putting his moms drug addiction battle. Y’all should be ashamed of yourselves. pic.twitter.com/0oO1LbVZGr — Roy Resendez (@royresendez32) April 24, 2020