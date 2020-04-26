ESPN Apologizes For Graphic Shown During The NFL Draft

ESPN has apologized for a controversial graphic shown during the 2020 NFL Draft over the weekend.
The Worldwide Leader said on Sunday that a graphic shown following the Cincinnati Bengals’ drafting of Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins in the second round was a mistake. Many took issue with the graphic, which detailed Higgins’ mother’s battle with drug addiction.
“It was a mistake and we apologize for it,” ESPN vice president of production Seth Markman told the Washington Post. “We want our draft coverage to personalize players and, where appropriate, acknowledge the obstacles they’ve had to overcome on their journey to the NFL. This graphic lacked proper context.”
@espn this is disgusting on your part, Tee Higgins is enjoying his entrance to the NFL. And y’all have to announce his personal family business, by putting his moms drug addiction battle. Y’all should be ashamed of yourselves. pic.twitter.com/0oO1LbVZGr
— Roy Resendez (@royresendez32) April 24, 2020
Higgins, meanwhile, said on Twitter that he had no problem with the graphic.
“I’m proud of my mom for turning her life around for me and my sister!” he wrote. “I have no problem with them showing the world that my mom is a true fighter.”
ESPN has been widely praised for its coverage of the first-ever “virtual” NFL Draft, but some have taken issue with the “personal” stories the network highlighted.
Denver Broncos star Bradley Chubb was among those who called out ESPN.
I understand everybody has a story & motivation, but ESPN doesn’t have to highlight the worst moment that happens in some of these folks lives. Am I tripping?
— Bradley Chubb (@astronaut) April 24, 2020
The NFL announced record-setting television ratings for the 2020 draft on Sunday. More than 50 million people tuned in over the three-day draft.