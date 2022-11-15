ESPN Believes 10 Teams Can Still Make College Football Playoff

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 28: The college football playoff logo on the field before the Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semi final game between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 28, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

ESPN unveiled a simulation featuring 10 teams still reasonably in the College Football Playoff hunt.

The Playoff Predictor allows users to see how the outcome of each remaining game -- including conference championships -- impacts each team's odds of earning one of four spots.

Here are the 10 teams and their current chances of making the CFP:

Georgia - 95% Ohio State - 86% Michigan - 65% Tennessee - 58% TCU - 32% Clemson - 31% Alabama - 15% USC - 8% LSU - 5% Utah - 4%

Georgia should get an opportunity to defend its title. If the Bulldogs defeat Kentucky and Georgia Tech, they'd still have a 78 percent probability even if losing the SEC Championship Game to LSU.

While Ohio State and Michigan have a monumental clash ahead, ESPN's model sees both rivals as likely to make the CFP. Assuming they win this weekend, the Buckeyes' chances would slip to 66 percent by losing to the Wolverines, whose probability drops to 57 percent if suffering their lone loss in Columbus.

Although currently ranked No. 4, ESPN only gives TCU a 32 percent probability. However, those odds increase to 88 percent if the Horned Frogs win their next two games and the Big Ten crown.

Since they won't play for the SEC title, Tennessee's chances will take a seismic hit if falling to South Carolina or Vanderbilt. And although Alabama currently has a higher probability than LSU, the Tigers' chances would rise to 46 percent if defeating Georgia for the SEC crown. The Crimson Tide, on the other hand, need considerable outside assistance.

Clemson's hopes hinge on running the table en route to an ACC title. USC can join the conversation as a legitimate contender by beating No. 12 UCLA and No. 20 Notre Dame, but Utah would remain a longshot (11 percent) even if the Utes defeat Oregon this Saturday night and win the Pac-12.