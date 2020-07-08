The 2020 college football and NFL seasons are just under two months away, but ESPN has a major decision to make about its broadcasting teams.

“Monday Night Football” still doesn’t have a set team. After a failed experiment with Booger McFarland and Joe Tessitore in the booth, the Worldwide Leader needs a new team.

According to the latest report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Kirk Herbstreit could be the answer. Marchand made it clear the NFL “likes” Herbstreit.

So much so, that he could be pulling double duty when the 2020 seasons kick off. The report suggests Herbie could call both college football and “Monday Night Football” for ESPN.

Here’s more from the report:

Kirk Herbstreit calling “Monday Night Football” is gaining a little more momentum, though, it is by no means a done deal. Here’s the news: This is even if there is a college football season, according to sources. However, the NFL likes Herbstreit, sources say, and he could do double duty and team with new MNF play-by-play favorite Steve Levy. It is very unlikely Fowler would do both college and the MNF.

If the college football season isn’t played, it’s an easy decision for ESPN to move Herbstreit into the “MNF” broadcast booth.

However, if there is a college football season, Herbie could have trouble keeping up with doing College GameDay, calling Saturday night games and then also call “MNF” games.

We’ll have to wait and see how ESPN handles the booth.