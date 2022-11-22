ESPN College Football Analyst Publicly Apologizes To Co-Worker

Peter Burns apologized to SEC Network colleague Benjamin Watson for an uncomfortable joke he made during Saturday's studio show.

When discussing Watson's suit, the former NFL tight end said all that matters is if his wife texts him to say he looks good. Burns made things awkward by responding, "That's not the one she sent me."

After the incident, Burns posted a photo of him smiling next to a serious Watson with the hashtag "Friendship." On Monday, he posted a legitimate apology.

"While it was a joke, the truth is that I crossed the line," Burns said on Twitter. "You should never joke about family so that I owe a public apology to Ben & Kirsten 100%."

He added that Watson "couldn't have handled it better with his humor and class."

"We all good & proud to call him a friend & coworker," Burns wrote.

Watson responded by accepting Burns' apology and looking ahead to the final weekend of the regular season.

"Apology accepted. We are moving on," Watson replied. "See you Saturday man. We have some big games to discuss!"

After the joke, neither Burns nor Watson was at the desk when returning from a commercial. Watson looked unamused when sitting back down.

Luckily the two have squashed any animosity. Burns will probably keep his commentary about football this Saturday.