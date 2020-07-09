Report: ESPN College Football Announcer’s Job Is In Jeopardy

A veteran ESPN college sports announcer’s job is reportedly in jeopardy following a comment during a recent company race relations call.

According to the New York Post, ESPN might fire play-by-play man Dave LaMont for his mistake during a company call.

LaMont reportedly made a comment to his wife, thinking his phone was muted, while ESPN’s Maria Taylor discussed her experiences.

From the report:

LaMont described the nature of the call on race as “venting,” which stunned those listening and immediately caused a rebuke from Taylor, who warned there could be ramifications if he did not stop. He quickly did, but it might have cost him his job.

LaMont, 60, has been with ESPN/ABC for 16 years. He’s done college football and college basketball for TV and radio.

NEWS: ESPN play-by-player's job in jeopardy after slip-up during race relations call.https://t.co/TYZcLb86fu — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 9, 2020

ESPN has reportedly not publicly confirmed that LaMont still works for the network.

“We took this matter very seriously, both in the moment and subsequently, and have addressed it appropriately,” ESPN said in a statement to The Post. “Consistent with policy, we have no plans to publicly share the specifics involving individual personnel matters.”

LaMont apologized for his comment in a statement to The Post.

“A comment was made to my wife that was overheard on the college football call, offending some who heard it,” LaMont said in a statement to The Post.”We have a racially integrated home and I respect and admire those who spoke up about their experiences. I profusely apologize to everyone on the call.”

