ESPN College Football Announcer Says He’ll Refuse Police Security

An ESPN college football announcer made quite the claim on Twitter heading into Week 4 of the 2020 regular season.

Mark Jones, a veteran play-by-play man for the Worldwide Leader, is scheduled to call Saturday’s game between No. 14 Cincinnati and No. 22 Army.

In the wake of the Breonna Taylor grand jury ruling, Jones said he is going to refuse police security at the stadium.

“Saturday at my football game I’ll tell the police officer on duty to ‘protect’ me he can just take the day off,” Jones tweeted. “I’d rather not have the officer shoot me because he feared for his life because of my black skin or other dumb ish. I’m not signing my own death certificate.”

Jones, 58, had tweeted about the police earlier on Wednesday.

“Police never saved me. Never helped me. Never protected me. Never taken a bullet for me,” he tweeted.

“Never kept me safe in a protest. Never stopped the racist from taking my Black Lives Matter flag off my house. I could do without em.”

Jones is scheduled to call Saturday’s Army vs. Cincinnati game with Dusty Dvoracek and Quint Kessenich. The top 25 matchup is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. E.T. and will be televised on ESPN.