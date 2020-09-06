ESPN Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 1

Week 1 of the 2020 college football season kicked off on Saturday. While there weren’t any Power 5 teams in action, there were several notable contests.

The week isn’t completely over yet, as BYU will take on Navy in a Labor Day game on Monday night, but ESPN has updated its College Football Playoff picks.

Here’s who ESPN’s writers have making the College Football Playoff following Week 1:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Florida, 4. Oklahoma

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma

Heather Dinich: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida

David Hale: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida

Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Georgia

Ivan Maisel: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Florida, 4. Notre Dame

Ryan McGee: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Georgia, 4. Notre Dame

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Clemson, 2. Florida, 3. Texas, 4. Alabama

Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 3. Georgia

Mark Schlabach: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Georgia

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida

Dave Wilson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma

As you can see, there’s not a lot of variance here. With the Big Ten and the Pac-12 not playing, there aren’t many options.

Alabama and Clemson are basically unanimous picks by college football analysts and Oklahoma is pretty close.

Georgia, Texas, Florida and Notre Dame are the other schools believed to be in serious contention.

What would your foursome be right now?

