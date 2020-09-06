ESPN Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 1

Week 1 of the 2020 college football season kicked off on Saturday. While there weren’t any Power 5 teams in action, there were several notable contests.
The week isn’t completely over yet, as BYU will take on Navy in a Labor Day game on Monday night, but ESPN has updated its College Football Playoff picks.
Here’s who ESPN’s writers have making the College Football Playoff following Week 1:
Andrea Adelson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Florida, 4. Oklahoma
Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma
Heather Dinich: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida
David Hale: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida
Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Georgia
Ivan Maisel: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Florida, 4. Notre Dame
Ryan McGee: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Georgia, 4. Notre Dame
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Clemson, 2. Florida, 3. Texas, 4. Alabama
Alex Scarborough: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 3. Georgia
Mark Schlabach: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Georgia
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Oklahoma, 4. Florida
Dave Wilson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Georgia, 4. Oklahoma
As you can see, there’s not a lot of variance here. With the Big Ten and the Pac-12 not playing, there aren’t many options.
Alabama and Clemson are basically unanimous picks by college football analysts and Oklahoma is pretty close.
Georgia, Texas, Florida and Notre Dame are the other schools believed to be in serious contention.
What would your foursome be right now?
[ESPN]