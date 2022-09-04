ESPN Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 1
ESPN's College Football Playoff picks are in after Week 1.
Week 1 of the 2022 college football season hasn't officially concluded, as there are still some games to be played on Sunday and Monday.
However, ESPN's team of college football experts have updated their College Football Playoff picks.
Here's who's in after Week 1:
Andrea Adelson: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame
Blake Baumgartner: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson
Kyle Bonagura: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson
Bill Connelly: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Arkansas
Heather Dinich: Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame
David Hale: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma
Chris Low: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson
Harry Lyles: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson
Adam Rittenberg: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson
Alex Scarbrough: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson
Paolo Uggetti: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame
Tom VanHaaren: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M
Dave Wilson: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma
As you can see, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State were in everyone's foursome.
There's a bit of variety after that, with several teams getting the fourth selection.
Who are you taking?