ESPN Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 1

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: Hurricane cheerleaders perforn prior to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Miami Hurricanes on September 4, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

ESPN's College Football Playoff picks are in after Week 1.

Week 1 of the 2022 college football season hasn't officially concluded, as there are still some games to be played on Sunday and Monday.

However, ESPN's team of college football experts have updated their College Football Playoff picks.

Here's who's in after Week 1:

Andrea Adelson: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame

Blake Baumgartner: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson

Kyle Bonagura: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson

Bill Connelly: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Arkansas

Heather Dinich: Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame

David Hale: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma

Chris Low: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson

Harry Lyles: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson

Adam Rittenberg: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson

Alex Scarbrough: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson

Paolo Uggetti: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame

Tom VanHaaren: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M

Dave Wilson: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma

As you can see, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State were in everyone's foursome.

There's a bit of variety after that, with several teams getting the fourth selection.

Who are you taking?