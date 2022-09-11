ESPN Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 2

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: LaBryan Ray #18 of the Alabama Crimson Tide flexes during the College Football Playoff National Championship football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

ESPN has updated its College Football Playoff picks following Week 2 of the regular season.

The college football world witnessed some wild games on Saturday, including Nebraska losing to Georgia Southern, Notre Dame falling to Marshall and Texas A&M falling to Appalachian State.

At the top of the rankings, Alabama narrowly escaped Texas with a win.

ESPN's college football experts have since updated their picks for the College Football Playoff:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. USC

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC

Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Arkansas

Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. USC

David Hale: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Oklahoma

Chris Low: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Arkansas

Harry Lyles: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Clemson

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Arkansas

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. USC

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4.USC

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC

USC is starting to get a lot of love following the Trojans' impressive start to the season.

Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State remain consensus picks for the top three spots.