ESPN Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 2
ESPN has updated its College Football Playoff picks following Week 2 of the regular season.
The college football world witnessed some wild games on Saturday, including Nebraska losing to Georgia Southern, Notre Dame falling to Marshall and Texas A&M falling to Appalachian State.
At the top of the rankings, Alabama narrowly escaped Texas with a win.
ESPN's college football experts have since updated their picks for the College Football Playoff:
Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. USC
Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC
Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Arkansas
Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. USC
David Hale: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Oklahoma
Chris Low: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Arkansas
Harry Lyles: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC
Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Clemson
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Arkansas
Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. USC
Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4.USC
Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC
USC is starting to get a lot of love following the Trojans' impressive start to the season.
Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State remain consensus picks for the top three spots.