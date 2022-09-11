Skip to main content
ESPN Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 2

LaBryan Ray of Alabama.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: LaBryan Ray #18 of the Alabama Crimson Tide flexes during the College Football Playoff National Championship football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

ESPN has updated its College Football Playoff picks following Week 2 of the regular season.

The college football world witnessed some wild games on Saturday, including Nebraska losing to Georgia Southern, Notre Dame falling to Marshall and Texas A&M falling to Appalachian State.

At the top of the rankings, Alabama narrowly escaped Texas with a win. 

ESPN's college football experts have since updated their picks for the College Football Playoff:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. USC
Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC
Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Arkansas
Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. USC
David Hale: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Oklahoma
Chris Low: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Arkansas
Harry Lyles: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC
Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. Clemson
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Arkansas
Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia, 2. Ohio State, 3. Alabama, 4. USC
Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4.USC
Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. USC

USC is starting to get a lot of love following the Trojans' impressive start to the season.

Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State remain consensus picks for the top three spots.