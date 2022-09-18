ESPN Releases College Football Playoff Picks After Week 3

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 24: Clouds over the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum turn pink in color as the sun sets during the Oregon State Beavers and USC Trojans college football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 24, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Three weeks into the college football season, three teams have fortified their status as the nation's top College Football Playoff candidates.

ESPN released its updated CFP picks on Sunday. All 14 participating reporters included Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State among their four teams.

However, a new leader is emerging for the final spot. Ten votes went to USC.

After USC, Michigan, Oklahoma, Washington, and Oregon each received one vote. Despite defeating BYU, the Ducks seem like an especially surprising choice considering their 49-3 loss to Georgia.

The top trio all handily took care of business on Saturday. Georgia is now 3-0 with a 130-10 margin of victory after manhandling South Carolina.

Following a close call against Texas, Alabama left no doubt during a 63-7 win over UL Monroe. Ohio State, meanwhile, put up a resounding 77 points on Toldeo.

There shouldn't be much debate about including those teams, but the fourth participant is currently up for grabs.

ESPN's writers clearly like what they've seen from the Trojans, who sprinted to a 45-17 win over Fresno State. Caleb Williams has accounted for 10 touchdowns (eight passing, two rushing) without an interception in three nearly flawless victories.

However, there was no movement atop the AP poll. USC remains No. 7 behind Michigan, Clemson, and Oklahoma.