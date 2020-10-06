ESPN’s College Football Playoff Predictor Has Updated After Week 5

ESPN’s College Football Playoff predictor has updated following Week 5, and there are a lot of familiar names still at the top of the chart.

Most interestingly, Ohio State has the highest percentage chance of making the playoff (69 percent) and winning the national title (27 percent)–and the Buckeyes have yet to play a game. They won’t open up their season until October 24.

Alabama, Clemson and Georgia round out ESPN’s top four, with Wisconsin and Oregon next in line. Of course, the Badgers and Ducks also haven’t played a game yet.

Below are the probabilities for the top four teams. You can find the full updated ESPN Playoff Predictor right here.

Ohio State (69 percent chance of making playoff, 27 percent chance of winning title) Alabama (68 percent chance of making playoff, 25 percent chance of winning title) Clemson (62 percent chance of making playoff, 17 percent chance of winning title) Georgia (45 percent chance of making playoff, 11 percent chance of winning title)

In Week 6, we have a number of games that could impact the early playoff race, including Florida-Texas A&M, Clemson-Miami (Fla.), Georgia-Tennessee and North Carolina-Virginia Tech.

We’re still two weeks away from the Big Ten getting underway, while the Pac-12 won’t start play until November.