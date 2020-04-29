ESPN Names Teams In College Football’s ‘Tier 1’ For 2020 Season

Alabama not in the “top tier” of college football for the 2020 season? Well, at least one ESPN writer thinks that is the case.

ESPN college football writer David Hale released his own spin on the typical early top 25 rankings this morning. Instead of ranking teams 1-through-25, he grouped them in tiers.

Hale’s “Tier 1” consists of only two teams: Clemson and Ohio State. The full piece can be found here, but it is behind a paywall.

“This level is reserved for the teams that look to be just about perfect — historic success, star QB, established supporting cast, massive depths of talent,” Hale writes about the Tigers and Buckeyes.

If you remember, these powerhouses actually met in the College Football Playoff semifinal last year at the Fiesta Bowl.

CLEMSON BEATS OHIO STATE! 🐅 The Tigers will face LSU in the National Championship game! #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/KcYjKtafRo — ESPN (@espn) December 29, 2019

So where is Alabama, the program that has been atop the college football mountain for the last decade. Well, Hale has them as part of “Tier 1a” along with a couple of other teams, meaning Crimson Tide fans can at least relax a little.

No one expects Alabama to be anywhere but among the elite this season, but it is noteworthy to see any set of rankings that doesn’t have them at the very top of the heap.