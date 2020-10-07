The Spun

ESPN Analyst Releases Score Predictions For Week 6’s Biggest Games

A Texas player tackling an Oklahoma player.DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 12: CeeDee Lamb #2 of the Oklahoma Sooners is tackled by Chris Brown #15 of the Texas Longhorns in the first quarter during the 2019 AT&T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on October 12, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Week 6 of the 2020 college football is here. We’ve got a little bit of everything on the schedule, and now we have some ESPN score predictions.

This Saturday, we have a major rivalry game (Texas-Oklahoma) being played, as well as several interesting ACC and SEC contests. The Big Ten and Pac-12 haven’t started yet, but you can feel the season is already beginning to kick up a notch.

Every week, ESPN analyst Bill Connelly releases score predictions for the upcoming weekend. He uses his popular SP+ formula to forecast the outcomes.

Below are Connelly’s predictions for Week 6. Nothing too surprising, though Texas fans are really going to have had it with Tom Herman if that Red River Showdown projection becomes reality.

College football Week 6 kicks off tomorrow night with Tulane taking on Houston. Louisville travels to Georgia Tech on Friday, and then the rest of the games will take place on Saturday.

We’ll have our The Spun staff picks for the week out some time tomorrow. In the meantime, which games are you most looking forward to this weekend?


