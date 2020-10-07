ESPN Analyst Releases Score Predictions For Week 6’s Biggest Games

Week 6 of the 2020 college football is here. We’ve got a little bit of everything on the schedule, and now we have some ESPN score predictions.

This Saturday, we have a major rivalry game (Texas-Oklahoma) being played, as well as several interesting ACC and SEC contests. The Big Ten and Pac-12 haven’t started yet, but you can feel the season is already beginning to kick up a notch.

Every week, ESPN analyst Bill Connelly releases score predictions for the upcoming weekend. He uses his popular SP+ formula to forecast the outcomes.

Below are Connelly’s predictions for Week 6. Nothing too surprising, though Texas fans are really going to have had it with Tom Herman if that Red River Showdown projection becomes reality.

🚨🔒 WEEK 6 SP+ PICKS 🎉💸 * Florida 33, A&M 23

* OU 35, Texas 32

* UNC 31, VT 26

* Georgia 28, Tenn 15

* Bama 42, Ole Miss 20

* Notre Dame 36, FSU 17

* Clemson 32, Miami 21 (games in bold would see picks flip with a bigger HFA, in case that's a thing now) pic.twitter.com/WiPQkIjCDr — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) October 7, 2020

College football Week 6 kicks off tomorrow night with Tulane taking on Houston. Louisville travels to Georgia Tech on Friday, and then the rest of the games will take place on Saturday.

We’ll have our The Spun staff picks for the week out some time tomorrow. In the meantime, which games are you most looking forward to this weekend?