Tragedy has struck the ESPN college football staff. Longtime writer Edward Aschoff has reportedly passed away after a bout of pneumonia.

A 2008 graduate of the University of Florida, Aschoff worked at The Gainesville Sun until 2011 before being hired by ESPN. His coverage at the Worldwide Leader was SEC-heavy but also branched out nationally.

News of Aschoff’s passing was released tonight by fellow Florida alum and college football media member Zach Abolverdi.

Devastated to hear my friend @AschoffESPN has passed away after a battle with pneumonia. Ed was a big reason I decided to pursue journalism. He took me under his wing at the Sun and I’m forever grateful. Incredible reporter and an even better person. You will be missed! pic.twitter.com/OIVvAYM5Kl — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) December 25, 2019

A post on Aschoff’s Instagram account from December 2 indicates he came down with pneumonia sometime after he covered Ohio State-Michigan on November 30.

“Covering #TheGame was a lot of fun. Getting pneumonia … not so much. But, hey, I’m a hockey player,” he wrote.

A young person passing like this is tragic enough as it is, but making this news even worse is the fact that today is Aschoff’s birthday.

Already, tributes are pouring in from around the sports writing world.

Stunned and devastated. Incomprehensible, really. Ed was a tremendous guy, this is such a tragedy. https://t.co/nrUtpMJNpX — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 25, 2019

don’t know what to say. just letting you know. damn. https://t.co/uGO3ThlKHL — bomani (@bomani_jones) December 25, 2019

Crushing. So young, so nice. Today was his birthday. Profoundly sad news. https://t.co/2y3k8kgymg — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 25, 2019

This is absolutely devastating news. Praying for Ed’s family. I can’t believe this. https://t.co/Cr3q9v1igE — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 25, 2019

This is devastating. A real gut punch. We have lost a fantastic reporter whose career was in a meteoric rise. But we also lost a great man, a dedicated friend and a wonderful human being. Awful. Godspeed my friend, godspeed. https://t.co/NZMmVoC1wZ — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 25, 2019

It isn’t hard to see how profound an impact Aschoff had in his profession in such a short time. He was already so well-respected and had an obviously bright future ahead of him.

ESPN released a statement a short time ago confirming Aschoff’s passing.

Statement from ESPN: “We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff. He died earlier today, his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée Katy.” — Josh Krulewitz (@jksports) December 25, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with Aschoff’s friends and family during this heartbreaking time. May he rest in peace.