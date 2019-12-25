The Spun

An ESPN College Football Writer Has Reportedly Passed Away From Pneumonia

A pylon with the SEC logo on it.ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: An 'SEC' logo is seen on an end zone pylon before the Missouri Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers during the SEC Championship Game at Georgia Dome on December 7, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tragedy has struck the ESPN college football staff. Longtime writer Edward Aschoff has reportedly passed away after a bout of pneumonia.

A 2008 graduate of the University of Florida, Aschoff worked at The Gainesville Sun until 2011 before being hired by ESPN. His coverage at the Worldwide Leader was SEC-heavy but also branched out nationally.

News of Aschoff’s passing was released tonight by fellow Florida alum and college football media member Zach Abolverdi.

A post on Aschoff’s Instagram account from December 2 indicates he came down with pneumonia sometime after he covered Ohio State-Michigan on November 30.

“Covering #TheGame was a lot of fun. Getting pneumonia … not so much. But, hey, I’m a hockey player,” he wrote.

A young person passing like this is tragic enough as it is, but making this news even worse is the fact that today is Aschoff’s birthday.

Already, tributes are pouring in from around the sports writing world.

It isn’t hard to see how profound an impact Aschoff had in his profession in such a short time. He was already so well-respected and had an obviously bright future ahead of him.

ESPN released a statement a short time ago confirming Aschoff’s passing.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Aschoff’s friends and family during this heartbreaking time. May he rest in peace.

