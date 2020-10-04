ESPN’s College GameDay has officially announced its destination for Week 6 of the 2020 college football season.

The college football pregame show is heading to Clemson next Saturday.

The No. 1 Tigers are scheduled to take on No. 8 Miami next weekend. ESPN’s College GameDay will be live from Clemson on Saturday morning.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit spoke last weekend about his excitement for this game. It’s not surprising to see the college football pregame show heading to South Carolina for this one.

“I think this is a good football team, I think it’s real,” Herbstreit said during Miami’s win against Florida State last weekend. “We’ve seen Rhett Lashlee work his magic in the past at other places. The offense with Lashlee, the skill, D’Eriq King, it’s a confident bunch. I’m already thinking about them going up to Death Valley to play Clemson because that’s when you really find out in two weeks how good this Miami team really is.”

The Tigers are currently blowing out Virginia, while the Hurricanes are on a bye week. Neither team has lost a game so far this season. But that’ll change next Saturday.

Clemson and Miami are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on ABC.