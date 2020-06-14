The 2020 college football regular season is now less than three months away. It should be unlike any season in the sport’s history.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its projections for the 2020 season.

According to ESPN’s computer model, four teams currently have a somewhat realistic shot at going undefeated this fall. These four teams all have at least a 10 percent chance or better at finishing the regular season undefeated.

1. Clemson

Chance at undefeated season: 58.8 percent

2. Ohio State

Chance at going undefeated: 18.4 percent

3. UCF

Chance at going undefeated: 16.2 percent

4. Alabama

Chance at going undefeated: 12.4 percent

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum is going with the No. 4 team to win it all.

“I happen to think Alabama’s going to win the National Championship,” Finebaum said to 247Sports. “To me, they just have it together. You can debate the quarterback situation, but you can’t debate too much else. I think this is the best Alabama team they’ve had in a couple of years. And I still feel like (head coach) Nick Saban, while everyone else was scattered from March 12 on, Saban was in the proverbial bunker, trying to figure it out. He was in his office when everyone else was at home. If someone is going to find an edge, he’ll have it.”