ESPN Computer: 4 Teams Have Realistic Shot At Undefeated Season

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The 2020 college football regular season is now less than three months away. It should be unlike any season in the sport’s history.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its projections for the 2020 season.

According to ESPN’s computer model, four teams currently have a somewhat realistic shot at going undefeated this fall. These four teams all have at least a 10 percent chance or better at finishing the regular season undefeated.

1. Clemson

Chance at undefeated season: 58.8 percent

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Week 1.

(Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

2. Ohio State

Chance at going undefeated: 18.4 percent

Justin Fields walks onto the field at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

(Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

3. UCF

Chance at going undefeated: 16.2 percent

Josh Heupel celebrates AAC title win.

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

4. Alabama

Chance at going undefeated: 12.4 percent

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on the sideline of a game.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum is going with the No. 4 team to win it all.

“I happen to think Alabama’s going to win the National Championship,” Finebaum said to 247Sports. “To me, they just have it together. You can debate the quarterback situation, but you can’t debate too much else. I think this is the best Alabama team they’ve had in a couple of years. And I still feel like (head coach) Nick Saban, while everyone else was scattered from March 12 on, Saban was in the proverbial bunker, trying to figure it out. He was in his office when everyone else was at home. If someone is going to find an edge, he’ll have it.”

