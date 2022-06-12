ESPN Computer Believes 4 Teams Could Go Undefeated
The 2022 college football season is nearly upon us.
The start of the 2022 college football regular season is now less than three months away. It should be a great one.
Do any teams have a legitimate chance of going undefeated during the 2022 regular season?
According to ESPN's Football Power Index, there are four teams with a serious chance of going undefeated during the 2022 regular season.
The four teams:
- Ohio State: 32.5 percent chance
- Georgia: 20.0 percent chance
- Alabama: 16.4 percent chance
- Clemson: 15.0 percent chance
Those four teams are the only teams with a double-digit percent chance of going undefeated.
You can view ESPN's Football Power Index's complete projections here.