ESPN Computer Believes These 4 Teams Can Finish Undefeated
How many college football teams will finish undefeated this season?
According to ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, we could have as many as four.
ESPN's Football Power Index believes that these four teams could finish unbeaten.
Unsurprisingly, Ohio State has the best chances:
- Ohio State - 36.4 percent
- Alabama - 31 percent
- Clemson - 21.8 percent
- Georgia - 17.1 percent
The 2022 college football season is only five weeks old, so there will likely be a lot of movement going forward.
For now, though, those are the four most likely undefeated teams.