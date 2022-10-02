ESPN Computer Believes These 4 Teams Can Finish Undefeated

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

How many college football teams will finish undefeated this season?

According to ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, we could have as many as four.

ESPN's Football Power Index believes that these four teams could finish unbeaten.

Unsurprisingly, Ohio State has the best chances:

Ohio State - 36.4 percent Alabama - 31 percent Clemson - 21.8 percent Georgia - 17.1 percent

The 2022 college football season is only five weeks old, so there will likely be a lot of movement going forward.

For now, though, those are the four most likely undefeated teams.