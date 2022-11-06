ESPN Computer Changes Its National Championship Pick

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Week 10 of the 2022 college football season was a crazy one.

It was so wild, in fact, that ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has changed its pick for the College Football Playoff national title game.

ESPN's computer model previously liked Ohio State to win it all, but the Buckeyes are no longer the pick from the Football Power Index.

The computer model is now going with:

Georgia over Ohio State

Georgia is now favored to beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

The Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the Football Power Index following Week 10 of the 2022 regular season.

You can view ESPN computer's full Football Power Index rankings here.