ESPN Computer’s Final Picks For Week 10’s Biggest Games

Week 10 of the 2020 college football season has arrived.
There are several big games on tap for today, highlighted by No. 1 Clemson’s trip to Notre Dame. The Tigers will be playing without superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but Dabo Swinney’s team is still the favorite heading into Saturday night’s game.
Elsewhere in college football, there’s a huge game in the SEC East. Georgia is set to take on Florida in what should essentially be a College Football Playoff elimination game. Both the Bulldogs and the Gators remain in contention for a national title, but those chances will go out the window with a loss today.
ESPN’s Football Power Index has made its final picks for today’s biggest games. Here’s who ESPN’s computer model likes to win today.
Nebraska at Northwestern
Winner: Northwestern, 68.2 percent
No. 13 Indiana vs. No. 23 Michigan
Winner: Indiana, 56.8 percent
No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 8 Florida
Winner: Georgia, 63.8 percent
No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame
Winner: Clemson, 65.9 percent
No. 3 Ohio State vs. Rutgers
Winner: Ohio State, 98.6 percent
***
Who are you taking in Week 10’s biggest games?