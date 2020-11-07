ESPN Computer’s Final Picks For Week 10’s Biggest Games

Week 10 of the 2020 college football season has arrived.

There are several big games on tap for today, highlighted by No. 1 Clemson’s trip to Notre Dame. The Tigers will be playing without superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but Dabo Swinney’s team is still the favorite heading into Saturday night’s game.

Elsewhere in college football, there’s a huge game in the SEC East. Georgia is set to take on Florida in what should essentially be a College Football Playoff elimination game. Both the Bulldogs and the Gators remain in contention for a national title, but those chances will go out the window with a loss today.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has made its final picks for today’s biggest games. Here’s who ESPN’s computer model likes to win today.

Nebraska at Northwestern

Winner: Northwestern, 68.2 percent

No. 13 Indiana vs. No. 23 Michigan

Winner: Indiana, 56.8 percent

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 8 Florida

Winner: Georgia, 63.8 percent

No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame

Winner: Clemson, 65.9 percent

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Winner: Ohio State, 98.6 percent

***

Who are you taking in Week 10’s biggest games?