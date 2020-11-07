The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Computer’s Final Picks For Week 10’s Biggest Games

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Week 10 of the 2020 college football season has arrived.

There are several big games on tap for today, highlighted by No. 1 Clemson’s trip to Notre Dame. The Tigers will be playing without superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but Dabo Swinney’s team is still the favorite heading into Saturday night’s game.

Elsewhere in college football, there’s a huge game in the SEC East. Georgia is set to take on Florida in what should essentially be a College Football Playoff elimination game. Both the Bulldogs and the Gators remain in contention for a national title, but those chances will go out the window with a loss today.

ESPN’s Football Power Index has made its final picks for today’s biggest games. Here’s who ESPN’s computer model likes to win today.

Nebraska at Northwestern

Winner: Northwestern, 68.2 percent

A general view of Northwestern's football field.

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

No. 13 Indiana vs. No. 23 Michigan

Winner: Indiana, 56.8 percent

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh on the bench.

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 8 Florida

Winner: Georgia, 63.8 percent

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart before the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame

Winner: Clemson, 65.9 percent

A closeup of Dabo Swinney.

(Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Winner: Ohio State, 98.6 percent

A closeup of an ohio state football helmet.

(Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

***

Who are you taking in Week 10’s biggest games?


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.