ESPN Computer Has Changed Its College Football Top 25 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

We're a couple of days into college football's 2022-23 bowl season. 

Several notable games took place this weekend, with ESPN's Football Power Index updating its Top 25 rankings.

Here's the new Top 25:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Tennessee
  6. Texas
  7. Utah
  8. Penn State
  9. Clemson
  10. TCU
  11. Kansas State
  12. Florida State
  13. LSU
  14. Oregon
  15. USC 
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Notre Dame
  18. Mississippi State
  19. Oregon
  20. Minnesota
  21. Illinois
  22. Louisville
  23. Baylor
  24. Washington
  25. Oklahoma

College football's bowl season will continue this week, with several notable games leading up to Christmas.

The College Football Playoff is less than two weeks away, too.