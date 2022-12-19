ESPN Computer Has Changed Its College Football Top 25 Rankings
We're a couple of days into college football's 2022-23 bowl season.
Several notable games took place this weekend, with ESPN's Football Power Index updating its Top 25 rankings.
ESPN's Football Power Index has ranked its top 25 teams in the country following the first bowl games of the season.
Here's the new Top 25:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Penn State
- Clemson
- TCU
- Kansas State
- Florida State
- LSU
- Oregon
- USC
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Mississippi State
- Oregon
- Minnesota
- Illinois
- Louisville
- Baylor
- Washington
- Oklahoma
College football's bowl season will continue this week, with several notable games leading up to Christmas.
The College Football Playoff is less than two weeks away, too.