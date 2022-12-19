ESPN Computer Has Changed Its College Football Top 25 Rankings

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

We're a couple of days into college football's 2022-23 bowl season.

Several notable games took place this weekend, with ESPN's Football Power Index updating its Top 25 rankings.

ESPN's Football Power Index has ranked its top 25 teams in the country following the first bowl games of the season.

Here's the new Top 25:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Tennessee Texas Utah Penn State Clemson TCU Kansas State Florida State LSU Oregon USC Ole Miss Notre Dame Mississippi State Oregon Minnesota Illinois Louisville Baylor Washington Oklahoma

College football's bowl season will continue this week, with several notable games leading up to Christmas.

The College Football Playoff is less than two weeks away, too.