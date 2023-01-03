ESPN Computer Has Controversial Top 25 After Playoff Games
With the semifinals of the College Football Playoff officially in the books, ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its rankings.
Unsurprisingly, Georgia ranks No. 1 in the country. The Bulldogs are undefeated and just one win away from winning back-to-back national titles.
The rest of the FPI's top 25, however, is quite controversial.
For starters, Alabama is ranked second ahead of Ohio State, Michigan and others. To make matters worse, TCU is the No. 11 team despite making the national championship game.
Tulane is another team with a questionable ranking. The FPI has the Green Wave are at No. 25 even though Willie Fritz led the program to a 12-2 record, which includes a Cotton Bowl win.
Here's the full top 25, per ESPN's Football Power Index:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Penn State
- Utah
- Clemson
- LSU
- TCU
- Florida State
- Kansas State
- Oregon
- USC
- Mississippi State
- Notre Dame
- Ole Miss
- Oregon State
- Washington
- Minnesota
- Louisville
- Oklahoma
- Illinois
- Tulane
Programs like Clemson, Ole Miss and Texas weren't really penalized for their disappointing finishes to the 2022 season.
The FPI will mostly remain the same after the national title game. Of course, TCU would have to move up the rankings if it defeats Georgia.