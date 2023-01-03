Skip to main content
ESPN Computer Has Controversial Top 25 After Playoff Games

Bryce Young scrambles against Ole Miss.

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With the semifinals of the College Football Playoff officially in the books, ESPN's Football Power Index has updated its rankings. 

Unsurprisingly, Georgia ranks No. 1 in the country. The Bulldogs are undefeated and just one win away from winning back-to-back national titles. 

The rest of the FPI's top 25, however, is quite controversial. 

For starters, Alabama is ranked second ahead of Ohio State, Michigan and others. To make matters worse, TCU is the No. 11 team despite making the national championship game. 

Tulane is another team with a questionable ranking. The FPI has the Green Wave are at No. 25 even though Willie Fritz led the program to a 12-2 record, which includes a Cotton Bowl win. 

Here's the full top 25, per ESPN's Football Power Index

  1. Georgia 
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Tennessee
  6. Texas
  7. Penn State
  8. Utah
  9. Clemson
  10. LSU
  11. TCU
  12. Florida State
  13. Kansas State
  14. Oregon
  15. USC
  16. Mississippi State
  17. Notre Dame
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Oregon State
  20. Washington
  21. Minnesota
  22. Louisville 
  23. Oklahoma
  24. Illinois
  25. Tulane

Programs like Clemson, Ole Miss and Texas weren't really penalized for their disappointing finishes to the 2022 season. 

The FPI will mostly remain the same after the national title game. Of course, TCU would have to move up the rankings if it defeats Georgia.  