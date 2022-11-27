ESPN Computer Has Shocking National Title Prediction

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

ESPN's computer model has a new prediction for the College Football Playoff national title game.

With the 2022 college football regular season coming to an end, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Georgia and Ohio State - not Michigan - will meet in the College Football Playoff national title game this season.

But who will win it?

Here's the pick, from ESPN's computer model.

Georgia over Ohio State

Georgia has a 39 percent chance to win the national title game, while Ohio State is at 24.3 percent and Michigan is at 23.4 percent.

The Buckeyes, despite losing to the Wolverines on Saturday, have a 48.8 percent chance to make the game, while Michigan has just a 48.5 percent chance.

The new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will come out on Tuesday night.

If Ohio State is going to make the College Football Playoff, it's going to need some help.