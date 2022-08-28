ESPN Computer Model Predicts College Football's Hardest Schedule

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

The 2022 college football season is finally upon us.

Week Zero of the 2022 college football season started on Saturday, with Nebraska losing to Northwestern in pretty disastrous fashion.

This was only a light kickoff to the year, with a full slate of games scheduled for this upcoming weekend.

Which college football program will play the toughest schedule in the country this year?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its pick.

According to the FPI, the Auburn Tigers will play the country's hardest schedule this year.

Auburn has games against Penn State, LSU, Georgia, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Alabama, among others.

Good luck, Tigers.