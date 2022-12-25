ESPN Computer Names Country's Real Top 25 Teams

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

College football's bowl season is now fully underway, with several games having been played.

Over the course of college football's bowl season, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has been updating its rankings.

Here's how ESPN's computer model is ranking college football's top teams right now.

The Football Power Index has ranked the top 25 teams in the country at this moment:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan Tennesee Texas Utah Penn State Clemson TCU Kansas State Florida State LSU Oregon USC Ole Miss Notre Dame Mississippi State Oregon State Minnesota Louisville Illinois Washington Oklahoma Baylor

You can view the full Football Power Index college football team rankings here.

The College Football Playoff will be here before we know it.