ESPN Computer Names Country's Real Top 25 Teams

College football's bowl season is now fully underway, with several games having been played.

Over the course of college football's bowl season, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has been updating its rankings. 

Here's how ESPN's computer model is ranking college football's top teams right now.

The Football Power Index has ranked the top 25 teams in the country at this moment:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Michigan
  5. Tennesee
  6. Texas
  7. Utah
  8. Penn State
  9. Clemson
  10. TCU
  11. Kansas State
  12. Florida State
  13. LSU
  14. Oregon
  15. USC
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Notre Dame
  18. Mississippi State
  19. Oregon State
  20. Minnesota
  21. Louisville
  22. Illinois
  23. Washington
  24. Oklahoma
  25. Baylor

You can view the full Football Power Index college football team rankings here.

The College Football Playoff will be here before we know it.