ESPN Computer Names Country's Real Top 25 Teams
College football's bowl season is now fully underway, with several games having been played.
Over the course of college football's bowl season, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has been updating its rankings.
Here's how ESPN's computer model is ranking college football's top teams right now.
The Football Power Index has ranked the top 25 teams in the country at this moment:
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- Tennesee
- Texas
- Utah
- Penn State
- Clemson
- TCU
- Kansas State
- Florida State
- LSU
- Oregon
- USC
- Ole Miss
- Notre Dame
- Mississippi State
- Oregon State
- Minnesota
- Louisville
- Illinois
- Washington
- Oklahoma
- Baylor
You can view the full Football Power Index college football team rankings here.
The College Football Playoff will be here before we know it.