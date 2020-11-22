ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Saturday

ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its top 25 rankings following another week of the 2020 college football season.

Week 12 of the 2020 regular season was an eventful one, notably in the Big Ten.

The Big Ten Conference had what were essentially two elimination games for the Big Ten Championship contest. Ohio State hosted Indiana in a massive Big Ten East Division game, while Northwestern took on Wisconsin in a Big Ten West Division contest.

Ohio State and Northwestern emerged with victories, setting up what could be a Buckeyes vs. Wildcats conference championship game.

Elsewhere, the Pac-12 started to heat up, as Utah’s season finally kicked off. The Utes opened their season with a loss to USC.

The official top 25 polls will be out later today. In the meantime, here’s a top 25 from ESPN’s Football Power Index:

Alabama Ohio State Clemson Wisconsin Oklahoma Notre Dame Florida Georgia Oregon Texas A&M Iowa Texas Cincinnati BYU Auburn USC UCF Indiana Northwestern Iowa State Oklahoma State North Carolina LSU Miami Washington

As you can see, ESPN’s computer model is still very high on Wisconsin, despite the Badgers’ loss to Northwestern on Saturday.

The actual top 25 polls – the AP Poll and the Coaches’ Poll – will likely be significantly different.