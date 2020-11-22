The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Saturday

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its top 25 rankings following another week of the 2020 college football season.

Week 12 of the 2020 regular season was an eventful one, notably in the Big Ten.

The Big Ten Conference had what were essentially two elimination games for the Big Ten Championship contest. Ohio State hosted Indiana in a massive Big Ten East Division game, while Northwestern took on Wisconsin in a Big Ten West Division contest.

Ohio State and Northwestern emerged with victories, setting up what could be a Buckeyes vs. Wildcats conference championship game.

Elsewhere, the Pac-12 started to heat up, as Utah’s season finally kicked off. The Utes opened their season with a loss to USC.

The official top 25 polls will be out later today. In the meantime, here’s a top 25 from ESPN’s Football Power Index:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Wisconsin
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Florida
  8. Georgia
  9. Oregon
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Iowa
  12. Texas
  13. Cincinnati
  14. BYU
  15. Auburn
  16. USC
  17. UCF
  18. Indiana
  19. Northwestern
  20. Iowa State
  21. Oklahoma State
  22. North Carolina
  23. LSU
  24. Miami
  25. Washington

As you can see, ESPN’s computer model is still very high on Wisconsin, despite the Badgers’ loss to Northwestern on Saturday.

The actual top 25 polls – the AP Poll and the Coaches’ Poll – will likely be significantly different.


