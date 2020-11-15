ESPN’s Computer Rankings Have A New No. 1 Team

ESPN’s computer rankings had a change at the No. 1 spot over the weekend.

While neither Alabama nor Ohio State were in play this weekend, ESPN’s SP+ rankings had a change at the top. The Buckeyes have supplanted the Crimson Tide as the No. 1 team in the country.

As Saturday Down South points out, the ranking change likely has to do with who the Crimson Tide and the Buckeyes have played. It also has something to do with the preseason projections becoming less important.

The explanation likely has to do with how the SP+ formula is weighted. As the season progresses, preseason projections become a smaller part of the formula — so even though neither team played a game this weekend, the number for Alabama and Ohio State did change slightly.

Ohio State isn’t in No. 1 by a significant margin, though. The Buckeyes are at 28.4 in the rankings, while the Crimson Tide are at 28.3

A major test is coming up for Ryan Day’s program next weekend. Ohio State is scheduled to take on No. 10 Indiana on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

That’ll be another opportunity for the Buckeyes to add a big win to their resume.

You can view the full SP+ rankings here.